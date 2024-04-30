12 Inmates Of Abbottabad Jail Completes Adult Literacy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Twelve prisoners at District Jail Abbottabad completed the Adult Literacy Programme. Under the initiative started in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), the prisoners are being taught Nazra (recitation), translation, and Hifze Quráan.
A ceremony to confer certificates upon such inmates was held at District Jail Abbottabad on Tuesday with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief and Human Rights) Abbottabad, Rabia Sajjad as chief guest on the occasion.
Besides, Superintendent Jail, Hamid Azam Khan and Deputy Director NCHD Shabnam Kanwal, other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
The event aimed to commemorate the successful completion of its 4th Adult Literacy Programme marking a significant milestone in rehabilitation and empowerment of its inmates. The program, designed to equip inmates with essential literacy skills, serves as a beacon of hope and opportunity for those seeking to transform their lives.
Addressing the ceremony, ADC Rabia Sajjad, highlighted the importance of education and its role in rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society.
She applauded the inmates for their commitment to self-improvement and encouraged them to continue their journey of education beyond the confines of the jail.
Superintendent Jail Hamid Azam expressed his pride in the inmates’ achievements. He stated that District Jail Abbottabad is the Pioneer for starting NCHD programs in jails in the province as 65 prisoners have so far completed their courses and he also stated that 119 prisoners have completed Nazra Quran, 04 prisoners have translated of Holy Quran and 10 prisoners have completed Hafiz-e-Quran.
While concluding the ceremony the Superintendent ensured more and better educational opportunities for the inmates in the future. The ceremony concluded on a note of celebration and optimism from the organizers, participants, and inmates alike.
