12 kanal state land retrieved from illegal occupants

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Khanewal Iqra Mustafa on Wednesday launched a comprehensive crack down against illegal occupants on state lands along with anti encroachment squad and retrieved 12 kanal state land during crack down.

According to official sources in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Suleman Khan Lodhi, the AC raided at chak No.

88/10-R and retrieved 12 kanal state land worth 50 millions of rupees from illegal occupants and registered cases against occupants.

Sources said that occupants had constructed business buildings on occupied state land while Iqra Mustafa handed over the property to Municipal corporation after retrieving the state land. Assistant Commissioner said that the state would not allow any body to occupy state land.