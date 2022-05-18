UrduPoint.com

12 Kanal State Land Retrieved From Illegal Occupants

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 08:07 PM

12 kanal state land retrieved from illegal occupants

Assistant Commissioner Khanewal Iqra Mustafa on Wednesday launched a comprehensive crack down against illegal occupants on state lands along with anti encroachment squad and retrieved 12 kanal state land during crack down

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Khanewal Iqra Mustafa on Wednesday launched a comprehensive crack down against illegal occupants on state lands along with anti encroachment squad and retrieved 12 kanal state land during crack down.

According to official sources in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Suleman Khan Lodhi, the AC raided at chak No.

88/10-R and retrieved 12 kanal state land worth 50 millions of rupees from illegal occupants and registered cases against occupants.

Sources said that occupants had constructed business buildings on occupied state land while Iqra Mustafa handed over the property to Municipal corporation after retrieving the state land. Assistant Commissioner said that the state would not allow any body to occupy state land.

Related Topics

Business Khanewal From Million

Recent Stories

European Commission Head Unveils Plan to Phase Out ..

European Commission Head Unveils Plan to Phase Out Russian Energy Resources

4 minutes ago
 First National Conference on Sustainable Developme ..

First National Conference on Sustainable Development Goals held at Islamia Unive ..

4 minutes ago
 Two cousins killed over an old enmity

Two cousins killed over an old enmity

4 minutes ago
 Trials for Int'l Girls Netball Series on May 22

Trials for Int'l Girls Netball Series on May 22

4 minutes ago
 Rediscovered Michelangelo sketch sells for 23 mn e ..

Rediscovered Michelangelo sketch sells for 23 mn euros

4 minutes ago
 England pledge to make most of veteran bowlers Bro ..

England pledge to make most of veteran bowlers Broad and Anderson

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.