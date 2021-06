12 law breakers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 12 persons were arrested over one-wheeling, rash driving and fake number plates etc during the last 24 hours.

According to police report, Muhammad Usman was arrested over one- wheeling, while Amjad Ali, Tararr, Waqas, Irfan, Farman and Shaukat were nabbed over bogus registration plates.

Abdul Qadeer, Shahid, Abdullah, Sabir, Azhar Abbas and Amir were caught over rash driving.