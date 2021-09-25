12 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :About 12 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31882 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1119924 people were screened for the virus till September 25 out of which 12 more were reported positive.

As many as 31322affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 346 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.