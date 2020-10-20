12 outlaws held with narcotics, arms, stolen bikes

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Police arrested 12 outlaws and recovered 6 kg narcotics, arms and 4 stolen motorbikes from their possession during crackdown against criminals in Hub area of Lasbela district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, on special directives of SSP Lasbela, Parvez Khan Umrani, and police team led by SHO City Attaullah carried out crackdown against criminals in different areas of the Hub City.

They apprehended 12 outlaws and seized 6 kg narcotics, three T,T Pistol and four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The police sources said arrested accused were involved in drug selling, stolen bikes and other crimes activities saying that action against criminals would be continued in the area in order to end crime activities from the area.

Further investigation was underway.