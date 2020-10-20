UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Outlaws Held With Narcotics, Arms, Stolen Bikes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:35 PM

12 outlaws held with narcotics, arms, stolen bikes

Police arrested 12 outlaws and recovered 6 kg narcotics, arms and 4 stolen motorbikes from their possession during crackdown against criminals in Hub area of Lasbela district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Police arrested 12 outlaws and recovered 6 kg narcotics, arms and 4 stolen motorbikes from their possession during crackdown against criminals in Hub area of Lasbela district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, on special directives of SSP Lasbela, Parvez Khan Umrani, and police team led by SHO City Attaullah carried out crackdown against criminals in different areas of the Hub City.

They apprehended 12 outlaws and seized 6 kg narcotics, three T,T Pistol and four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The police sources said arrested accused were involved in drug selling, stolen bikes and other crimes activities saying that action against criminals would be continued in the area in order to end crime activities from the area.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Lasbela Hub Criminals From

Recent Stories

Spain mulls curfew to fight virus surge

3 minutes ago

US Firm Berkshire Hathaway Pays $4.1Mln Fine for S ..

3 minutes ago

Former Soviet Leader Gorbachev Says German Reunifi ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body examines non-payment of dues issue aga ..

6 minutes ago

Two die in road accident

6 minutes ago

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.