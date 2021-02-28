UrduPoint.com
12 POs Among 30 Criminals Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

12 POs among 30 criminals nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested 30 criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crackdown launched across the district during last 24 hours and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, the police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 30 criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders, nine drug peddlers, two illegal weapon holders, one kite seller and six other criminals for illegally refilling LPG.

The police also recovered 77 litre liquor, 50 bottles of imported wine, 785 grams Hashish, two pistols, rounds, 170 kites and chemical thread from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, the police added.

