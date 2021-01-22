12 shopkeepers sent behind bars over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates conducted raids, imposed over Rs 1.8 million fine on profiteers and sent 12 shopkeepers behind the bars over illegal profiteering during ongoing month across the district.

The performance report of price control magistrates was presented to Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak on Friday.

According to the report, the price control magistrates checked the rates at more than 19000 shops and 1486 shopkeepers were involved in profiteering.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak called price control magistrates meeting again on Saturday, third in the month of January.