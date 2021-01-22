UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Shopkeepers Sent Behind Bars Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:41 PM

12 shopkeepers sent behind bars over profiteering

Price Control Magistrates conducted raids, imposed over Rs 1.8 million fine on profiteers and sent 12 shopkeepers behind the bars over illegal profiteering during ongoing month across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates conducted raids, imposed over Rs 1.8 million fine on profiteers and sent 12 shopkeepers behind the bars over illegal profiteering during ongoing month across the district.

The performance report of price control magistrates was presented to Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak on Friday.

According to the report, the price control magistrates checked the rates at more than 19000 shops and 1486 shopkeepers were involved in profiteering.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak called price control magistrates meeting again on Saturday, third in the month of January.

Related Topics

Fine Price January Million

Recent Stories

Nida Dar optimistic about Pakistan women fightback

30 seconds ago

Beijing reports three new locally transmitted COVI ..

6 minutes ago

Murashko, Szijjarto Discussed Russia's Sputnik V V ..

6 minutes ago

Macao reports new imported COVID-19 case

6 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Algerian President on succ ..

15 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 94 new locally transmitte ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.