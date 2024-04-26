Punjab Govt To Establish State-of-the-art Cancer Hospital: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 11:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that better treatment facilities will be available under one roof to cancer patients across Punjab including Lahore in the state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Cancer Care Hospital, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He was chairing a review meeting at the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) Head Office, here on Friday.
He said that Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research (NSICTR) will be the first government cancer hospital and research institute in Punjab.
He said that the hospital will consist of 6 storied building while its master plan is ready. He said that filter clinic, hostels, cafeteria and inn are also being built in the Cancer Care Hospital. He said the government has come up with such an expensive project for the convenience of the people. The NSICTR will be completed within the stipulated period, the minister said.
Earlier, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan and CEO IDAP Captain (Rtd) Shah Mir also briefed the provincial minister on the project of NSICTR.
