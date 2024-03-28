12 suspects criminals arrests in search operation:SSP Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Larkana Police are carrying out operations against criminals in various areas with Police teams and claimed to have seized 12 criminals, motorcycles, rickshaws, mobile phones, hashish and weapons.

According to the report, on the instructions of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, Larkana police raided the suspects involved in theft and robbery in the Juraduction of Haidari, Neodero Ratodero, Sehar, Mohan jo Daro and other Police stations and the possible encounters of habitual criminals.

A search operation was conducted in which many suspects were interrogated and records were verified by searching the places where criminals are likely to be present.

In the search operation by the police, the Mahota police have recovered the stolen Chungchi rickshaw of citizen Ahmed Ali, the stolen motorcycle of citizen Sajid Ali of New Dero police, the stolen expensive mobile phone of citizen Khurshid Ahmed has been recovered by Sachal police.

On the other hand, Waleed police arrested drug dealer Rizwan Ahir with one kilo of 50 grams of hashish, market police arrested Gutka seller Muhammad Chandio with 50 grams of Gutka, Hydari Police arrested 2 active suspects Faheem Jatoi and Salman Jatoi with 2 pistols and magazines, drug dealer Shiraz Kongo with 70 grams of hashish, Taluka Police accused Shahmeer Balhoro with pistol without license, Ratodero police drug dealer Siddhir Kokar with 8 kg of hemp, Sehar police with the help of search app Ghoram Jamali, the undercover suspect, Airport police undercover suspect Yasin Jatoi.

With the help of the search app, the advertising suspect Shakeel Sher, Dari Police has arrested 2 undercover suspects Lal Bakhsh and Ali Sher Phulpoto.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that the establishment of sustainable peace in the district is the first priority, those who disrupt peace will be dealt with strictly and no concession will be made to criminal elements. He said that to improve the law and order situation in the district, Larkana police will continue to conduct more operations against criminal elements.