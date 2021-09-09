12 wind projects with 610 MW achieve financial closing

UrduPoint.com

As many as 24 wind power projects of 1235.20 MW cumulative capacity have already achieved commercial operation and were supplying electricity to the national grid and 12 more wind power projects with 610 MW capacity were under construction after achieving financial closing

Sharing the data of under construction projects, official sources told APP that these projects were included Lakeside Energy (Pvt.) Ltd. (50 MW), Artistic Wind Power (Pvt.) Ltd (50 MW), Liberty Wind Power 1 (Pvt.) Limited (50 MW), Indus Wind Energy Limited (50 MW), Act2 Wind (Pvt.) Limited (50MW), Metro Power Company Ltd. (60 MW), Liberty Wind Power 2 (Pvt.

) Ltd. (50 MW), Gul Ahmed Electric Limited (50 MW), Din Energy Limited (50 MW), Nasda Green Energy (Pvt.) Ltd. (50 MW) and Tricom Wind Power (Pvt.) Ltd. (50 MW). All these projects were being set up at Jhampir (District Thatta) while Master Green Energy Ltd. (50 MW) at Jamshoro District.

Similarly, four wind projects of 165 MW capacity were at different stages of project development and they were included Western Energy Pvt. Limited (50 MW)Jhampir, Dist. Thatta. Burj Wind Energy Pvt. Limited (14 MW) Gujju, District Thatta, Shaheen Foundation (51 MW) Jhampir, Dist. Thatta and Trans Atlantic Energy Pvt. Ltd. (50 MW)Jhampir, Dist. Thatta.

