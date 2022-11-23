12000 women mentored under 'Pakistan Million Women Mentors Initiative

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The S&P Global Pakistan (S&P Global) has successfully mentored more than 12,000 women under the US-Pakistan Women's Council's (USPWC) "Pakistan Million Women Mentors (PMWM) Initiative".

This was announced by the company during an event co-hosted by the US-Pakistan Women's Council and S&P Global to commemorate Global Entrepreneurship Month featuring S&P Global employee mentors, women mentees, and civil society partners.

In the opening remarks, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome said, "Mentorship is critical to fostering the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs and the Council's Pakistan Million Women Mentors initiative is playing an important role by helping to encourage, inspire and support future women entrepreneurs and leaders in STEM in Pakistan." He said corporations in Pakistan and the United States had pledged to mentor more than 40,000 women so far, adding "we hope to continue growing this number." The ambassador said S&P's commitment to mentor 200,000 women was critical to catalyzing other companies to step forward in both Pakistan and the United States.

Speaking at the event, S&P Global Pakistan Managing Director Mujeeb Zahur thanked the mentors for the work they have done to date.

"I am immensely proud of our employee volunteers who have shown how we can all inspire positive change. Their dedication has ensured that the organization remains on track in fulfilling its pledge," he said, adding the S&P Global would continue to take charge of progressive workplace policies in Pakistan and work with leading organizations to enhance women's economic participation and impact.

More than 150 S&P Global mentors have so far delivered 190 plus sessions on STEM and other diverse topics to over 12,000 women through PMWM. The initiative provided critical support to women during COVID-19 fostering Pakistani women's economic resilience by virtually connecting women entrepreneurs and women in the workforce from diverse social, linguistic and academic backgrounds with a network and critical tools to build their capacity.

Launched in 2020, PMWM is a movement led by USPWC member, Pod to connect one million women and girls in Pakistan to mentors. S&P Global was the first USPWC member to support the initiative, pledging in March 2019 to reach 20,000 women and girls to advance women's participation and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers.

