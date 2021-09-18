121 drug peddlers held with drugs in a week

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 121 drug peddlers during a seven-day special crackdown launched across the district and recovered an ample quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to police sources, the district police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and unearthed five distilleries and arrested 121 drug peddlers.

The police have also recovered 47 kilogram Hashish, 410 grams Heroin, 17 kg Hemp, 2,099 litre local made wine and 190 bottles of imported wine from the possession of arrested criminals.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against drug peddlers in order to make city drugs free.

