121 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:50 PM

121 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :About 121 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 4514 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 61149 people were screened for the virus till June 01, out of which 121 more were reported positive.

As many as 1565 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 49 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

