12,238-kanal state land retrieved

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration got vacated over 12,238 kanals and 10 marlas of state land worth millions of rupee in Kasur district during the last three months.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Dr Rabia Riyasat told the media on Tuesday that no mafia would be allowed to occupy state or private lands.

She said a crackdown on land-grabbers was going on and indiscriminate action was being taken across the district.

Ms Rabia Riyasat said that journalists were the eyes of the administration and they should point out evils and shortcomings in society.