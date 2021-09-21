UrduPoint.com

12,961 Motorcyclists Fined During Last Week

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:20 PM

12,961 motorcyclists fined during last week

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 12,961 motorcyclists during last one week over major violations on roads and also impounded 471 bikes at various police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 12,961 motorcyclists during last one week over major violations on roads and also impounded 471 bikes at various police stations.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has constituted special squads to check major violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. During this campaign, 12,961 motorcyclists were issued fine tickets during last one week amounting Rs. 1.1 million over various violations. A total of 6075 motorcyclists were fined for not using helmets.

Moreover, 127 motorcyclists were fined over lane violation, 155 for not having number plates, 149 for violating one-way, 438 over risky driving and 50 for involvement in one-wheeling.

As many as 471 bikes were also impounded at various police stations.

Police spokesman said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various teams headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators. SSP Traffic Syed Karar Hussain has said that strict action would be taken during campaign against those involved in violation of traffic rules.

He said that the purpose of this campaign is to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Fine Road Traffic Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in milit ..

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in military industries with Jordan

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

1 hour ago
 US, European stocks rebound after Evergrande-drive ..

US, European stocks rebound after Evergrande-driven rout

41 seconds ago
 Farmers suggested to drain out rain water from cot ..

Farmers suggested to drain out rain water from cotton fields within 24 hours

42 seconds ago
 Taliban, Russian Envoy Discuss Situation in Afghan ..

Taliban, Russian Envoy Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Relations Between Count ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.