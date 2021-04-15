UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,299 Shopping Malls, Schools Sealed Over SOPs Violations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:39 PM

1,299 shopping malls, schools sealed over SOPs violations

The district administration sealed 1,299 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and lockdown during the past one month in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 1,299 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and lockdown during the past one month in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Thursday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in letter and spirit in the district. He said that 822 shopping malls, 287 restaurants, 44 marriage halls, 79 private schools were sealed during this period.

He said that the administration had also imposed Rs 1.8 million fine on shopkeepers and impounded 50 public vehicles over SOPs violations.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles Muhammad Ali Million

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

41 minutes ago

Rain expected in city during next 24 hours

2 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Warns Europe of Consequences Fro ..

2 minutes ago

APBUMA welcomes duty-free import of raw material

2 minutes ago

Commissioner inquires after health of police offic ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting reviews coronavirus situation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.