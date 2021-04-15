1,299 shopping malls, schools sealed over SOPs violations

The district administration sealed 1,299 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and lockdown during the past one month in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 1,299 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and lockdown during the past one month in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Thursday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in letter and spirit in the district. He said that 822 shopping malls, 287 restaurants, 44 marriage halls, 79 private schools were sealed during this period.

He said that the administration had also imposed Rs 1.8 million fine on shopkeepers and impounded 50 public vehicles over SOPs violations.