13 dead, five injured in Feroza road mishap

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :At least 13 passengers were killed and five others injured when a truck fell down over a passengers coach on National Highway in Feroza area of Liaquatpur Tehsil area.

Official sources in Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that earlier, the ambulances shifted bodies of 13 dead and five injured to Rural Health Center Feroza. Later, the wounded were referred to Rahimyar Khan district headwaters hospital.

The police sources said that a sugar bags-loaded truck fell down over a passengers coach on Karachi-Lahore National Highway in Feroza area of Liaquatpur Tehsil of Rahimyar Khan district, leaving 13 passengers dead and five others wounded.

Soon after receiving information, police and ambulances of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene. A tractor was used for removing the truck body from the passengers coach.

The rescuers took out the bodies from the passengers coach and rescued the injured to nearby Rural Health Center. After provision of emergency medical aid, the injured were transported to Rahimyar Khan for further treatment, Rescue sources said.

The police have been investigating the incident. Further probe was underway.