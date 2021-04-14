13 educational institutes sealed for a week by district administration owing to appearance of corona cases

As many as 13 educational institutes have been sealed for one week by the district administration owing to appearance of corona positive cases among the teachers and students

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 13 educational institutes have been sealed for one week by the district administration owing to appearance of corona positive cases among the teachers and students. The step has been taken to control the rising cases.

Meanwhile, number of positive cases in the district has reached upto 1741.

Those institutes which have been sealed include Government Girls High school Formali , Govt Boys High School Jalalia , Govt Girls High School Kalu Kalan , Govt Girls High School Waisa , Govt Boys High School Formali , Govt Girls High School Shamsabad , Govt Girls High School Baryar , Govt Boys High School Chhab , Govt Boys High School Dakhner , Govt Boys High School Mianwala , Govt Boys High School Jabbi Kisran , Govt Boys High School Bahtar , Govt Girls High School Jabbi Kisran.

As per Incharge Dr Kashif Hussain Incharge Corona Cell Attock, so far, 33251 patients were screened and out of these patients 1741 were found positive, 27140 were found negative while result of 1118 suspects is still awaited. The incharge said that so for 34corona patients have died, 1,363 recovered while 16 are under-treatment in DHQ Hospital Attock.

He said that 340 corona patients are home quarantined . CEO education Attock Mohsin Abbas when contacted for his comments confirmed that 13 schools have been sealed for a week owing to Corona Virus positive cases among the teachers and students . He said that Covid SOPs are being followed in letter and spirit and no compromised is being made in this context.