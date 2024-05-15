Major Embraced Martyrdom While Three Terrorists Killed In Zhob IBO: ISPR
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 12:20 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A Pakistan Army officer on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while three terrorists were eliminated during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District of Balochistan.
During the conduct of operation, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists location, as a result of which three terrorists were killed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
The martyred soldier was identified as Major Babar Khan (age: 33 years, resident of District Mianwali) who embraced martyrdom, having fought gallantly during intense exchange of fire while leading his troops from the front.
Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.
"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area.
Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.
Recent Stories
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers
Finance minister meets PBC delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US Ambassador Blome calls on Law Minister Tarar1 minute ago
-
PM commends security forces for successful Zhob operation against terrorists1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti donates Rs 50 mln to Sweet Home12 minutes ago
-
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB45 minutes ago
-
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases1 hour ago
-
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar2 hours ago
-
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe2 hours ago
-
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries2 hours ago
-
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP2 hours ago
-
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen2 hours ago
-
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference2 hours ago
-
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers2 hours ago