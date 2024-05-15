Open Menu

Major Embraced Martyrdom While Three Terrorists Killed In Zhob IBO: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Major embraced martyrdom while three terrorists killed in Zhob IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A Pakistan Army officer on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while three terrorists were eliminated during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District of Balochistan.

During the conduct of operation, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists location, as a result of which three terrorists were killed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The martyred soldier was identified as Major Babar Khan (age: 33 years, resident of District Mianwali) who embraced martyrdom, having fought gallantly during intense exchange of fire while leading his troops from the front.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

