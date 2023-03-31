UrduPoint.com

13 Gamblers Held During Two Different Raids In Wah Cantt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 07:57 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Police in Taxila and Wah Saddar launched crack down against the gamblers' den and arrested as many as 13 gamblers red handed during the raids.

Sources said, Taxila Police acting on a tip off, raided a gambling den on Friday and arrested as many as six persons red handed while gambling. Gambling tools and bet money worth Rs 22 thousand, seven mobile phones and one pistol was also recovered during the raid.

Moreover, Wah Saddar Police raided at a gambling den and arrested seven persons red handed while gambling. According to the police sources, a police party, acting on a tip off, raided at the den and arrested seven persons red handed while gambling.

Gambling tools and bet money worth Rs 75000, six mobile phones and two motorcycles were also seized during the raid. Respective Police registered separate cases against the arrested accused under Gambling Act and launched further investigation.

