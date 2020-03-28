UrduPoint.com
13 Gamblers Held In Police Raid In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 05:34 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti-social elements, the police arrested 13 alleged gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 104780, 7 mobile phones and other valuable items their possession here on Friday.

A spokesman of police informed that Waris Khan Police on a tip off, conducted a raid and apprehended 13 alleged gamblers identified as Saleem, Shehbaz, Pervaiz, Faisal Tanveer, Sajjid, Raisat, Anil Sajjad, Iqbal including four transgender Laila Ali, Sana, Meesha and Gul Naz.

The police have registered separate cases against them under gambling act and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police for arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements.

