13 illegal oil agencies sealed in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration launched crackdown against illegal oil agencies and sealed 13 units on Thursday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu, Fiaz Ali at Kot Addu and suburban areas Daira Deen Panah, Ehsanpur and Qasba Gujarat, while Civil Defense staff also participated.

The team sealed 13 illegal oil agencies while the owners managed to flee from there.

The AC said that crackdown against oil mafia will continue adding that 'illegal oil trade' will not be tolerated.