13 Killed, 16 Injured In Clash Over Cutting Of Firewood In Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as thirteen persons were killed and sixteen others got injured in last two days over a clash between two tribes relating to cutting of firewood in a forest area at district Kurram, said DPO Tahir Iqbal.

The clash took place between two tribes of village Pewaar and Village Geedu situated near Pak-Afghan border over cutting of firewood.

The security forces and district police have cordoned off the area and shifted injured to hospital.

The dead were identified as Said Ali Tori, Mohammad Hassan Tori, Jawad Ali, Gulfam Ali, Mazhar Ali, Rasheed Ali, Said Naziir Mangal, Noorul Haq, Khan Wali Mangal, Hazratullah and Sakhi Mangal.

Meanwhile, tribal elders of three tehsils of district Kurraum and government officials held a grand jirga of both the tribes who later agreed to hold fire.

