13 Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

13 Killed in road mishap

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Over 13 people killed in a collision between coach and van near Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur on Wednesday.

People from the area rushed to rescue the passengers after the accident.

The passenger van completely destroyed as a result of the collision. Local Police and rescue teams reached the spot to recover the bodies while the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur where they were in critical condition.

According to Khairpur Police,the accident took place due to over-speeding.

Further investigation was underway in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

