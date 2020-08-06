UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

13 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :About 13 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11793 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 147368 people were screened for the virus till August 5, out of which 13 more were reported positive.

As many as 10258 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan August Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

1 hour ago

US' Pressure on TikTok, Chinese Tech Firms Underst ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.