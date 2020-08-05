UrduPoint.com
13 Outlaws Including Four Impersonators Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 08:09 PM

13 outlaws including four impersonators arrested

Islamabad police have arrested 13 outlaws including four persons involved in looting people after impersonating themselves as policemen and recovered snatched cash, valuables and weapons recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 13 outlaws including four persons involved in looting people after impersonating themselves as policemen and recovered snatched cash, valuables and weapons recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following the complaint of a citizen Shahid Boota, a team spearheaded by ASP Usman Tipu i conducted raid and arrested four persons involved in looting people after impersonating themselves as policemen. They were identified as Irfan Masih, Raheel Masih, Adil and Sharoon while police team recovered snatched cash, and weapons from their possession.

Further investigation is underway from them after registration of case at Khanna police station.

Moreover, homicide unit of Islamabad Saddar police Circle recovered one 30 bore pistol from an Arshad Khan used a murder tool. Golra police arrested Arshad and Aamir involved in theft case. Shams colony police arrested accused Shahzad and recovered two stolen mobile phones from him. During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed five proclaimed offenders.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

