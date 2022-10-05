13 professional beggars arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 13 professional beggars during a special crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against beggars at different roads and markets of the city.

The police arrested 13 professional beggars including seven women.

Separate cases have been registered against arrested accused with the police stations concerned. Meanwhile, the CPO has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against the beggars.