13 vehicles impounded for overcharging

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Sargodha launched a comprehensive crackdown against the transporters for overcharging across the District and impounded 13 vehicles over several violations.

According to the spokesperson here on Wednesday,the Secretary along with team checked various terminals and bus stands at Khushab, Sillanwali and Lahore road and impounded 13 transport vehicles,besides issuing challans to them.