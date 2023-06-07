UrduPoint.com

13 Vehicles Impounded For Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 11:50 AM

13 vehicles impounded for overcharging

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Sargodha launched a comprehensive crackdown against the transporters for overcharging across the District and impounded 13 vehicles over several violations.

According to the spokesperson here on Wednesday,the Secretary along with team checked various terminals and bus stands at Khushab, Sillanwali and Lahore road and impounded 13 transport vehicles,besides issuing challans to them.

Related Topics

Lahore Vehicles Road Sargodha Khushab Sillanwali

Recent Stories

‘Elections will be only when I will get them hol ..

‘Elections will be only when I will get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming ..

4 minutes ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

26 minutes ago
 National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Truc ..

National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Trucks and Shipments around the cl ..

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&# ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&#039;s Scholarship Programme gr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.