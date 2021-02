1328 acres state land retrieved during 17 days

District administration has retrieved 1328 acres, 2 kanal and 8 marla state land worth more than Rs12.50 billion from land grabbers in Faisalabad during last 17 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :District administration has retrieved 1328 acres, 2 kanal and 8 marla state land worth more than Rs12.50 billion from land grabbers in Faisalabad during last 17 days.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali informed during a briefing that 200 acres, 4 kanal and 7 marla land has been retrieved in Tehsil Sadar while in Tehsil City 4 kanal and 7 marla land was retrieved.

Similarly, 193 acres, 3 kanal and 6 marla land was retrieved in Tehsil Jaranwala, 338 acre, 3 kanal and 14 marla land in Tehsil Tandlianwala, 66 acres, 7 kanal and 8 marla land in Tehsil Samundari and 528 acres and 3 kanal state land was retrieved in Tehsil Chak Jhumra, he added.