138 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :About 138 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 23324 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 743902 people were screened for the virus till May 8 out of which 138 more were reported positive.

As many as 21557 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 247 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

