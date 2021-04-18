UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Arrested During Raid On Sheesha Center

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

14 arrested during raid on Sheesha Center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have raided Sheesha Center and arrested of 14 accused besides recovering Huqa, flavors and other related items from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Rawat Police carried out raid at Sheesha Center operating in the area and arrested those were identified as Wasif Riaz, Rizwan, Basit Ali, Hassan Ejaz, Zulqarnain, Abdullah, Arsal Tahir, Abu Bakar Munir, Muhammad Musa, Musharraf Mahmood, Muhammad Saad , Noman Shaukat, Hanif and Khawar and recovered, 08 huqas, 10 flavors and other related items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Saddar Division commended police team for arresting such anti- social elements adding that crackdown must continue in future.

Related Topics

Pervez Musharraf Police Saddar All From

Recent Stories

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits South Iran, not felt ..

26 minutes ago

Over 261,000 new coronavirus infections in India

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 140.18 million

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.