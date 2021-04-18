14 arrested during raid on Sheesha Center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have raided Sheesha Center and arrested of 14 accused besides recovering Huqa, flavors and other related items from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Rawat Police carried out raid at Sheesha Center operating in the area and arrested those were identified as Wasif Riaz, Rizwan, Basit Ali, Hassan Ejaz, Zulqarnain, Abdullah, Arsal Tahir, Abu Bakar Munir, Muhammad Musa, Musharraf Mahmood, Muhammad Saad , Noman Shaukat, Hanif and Khawar and recovered, 08 huqas, 10 flavors and other related items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Saddar Division commended police team for arresting such anti- social elements adding that crackdown must continue in future.