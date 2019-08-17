14 arrested over illegal gas refilling in Sargodha

The district police have arrested 14 shopkeepers over illegal refilling gas and sealed their shops

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : The district police have arrested 14 shopkeepers over illegal refilling gas and sealed their shops.

Police spokesman said Saturday that during continued drive against the illegal business of refilling of gas, police teams conducted raids at Rafi Park, Kot Fareed, Bhabhra, Mouqam e Hayat, and arrested 14 Shopkeepers.

The arrested were identified as Falak Sher, Shahbaz, Ashfaq, Aslam, Haq Nawaz, Babar, Muhammad Ali and others.

Police have registered separate cases.