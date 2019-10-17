UrduPoint.com
14 Butchers, Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

The district administration Thursday launched grand crackdown on encroachment and profiteering in the city and fined 14 butchers and shopkeepers on high charges

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration Thursday launched grand crackdown on encroachment and profiteering in the city and fined 14 butchers and shopkeepers on high charges.

According to Deputy Commissioner office, Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed on the directives of DC Matiullah Khan initiated crackdown in Main bazaar, Garan bazaar, Murghi Mandi and butchers' market where 14 butches and shopkeepers were fined for overcharging, while encroached land was vacated in front of many shops in main markets and bazaars.

