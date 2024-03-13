14 DSPs Reshuffled In DI Khan Division
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Regional Police Officer DI Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti on Wednesday notified reshuffling of as many as 14 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).
According to the notification issued here, SDPO Wana, South Waziristan Lower, DSP Muslim Shah has transferred and posted SDPO Darazinda, DI Khan, DSP Shah Jahan Afridi who was awating posting at Range Office, DI Khan has been posted as SDPO Draban, DSP traffic DI Khan Muhammd Fayaz has been given additional charge of DSP HQrs D I Khan in addition to his own duties.
Similarly, Inspector Kifayat Ullah, Acting DSP Investigation South Waziristan Upper has been transferred and posted as Operational Staff, DI Khan, Inspector Muhammad Saleem Acting SDPO Saddar, DI Khan has been posted as Acting SDPO City, Tank, Inspector Gul Wali Operational Staff, South Waziristan Upper has been posted as Acting DSP HQrs, Tank, Inspector Asghar Ali Shah, Acting DSP HQrs, DI Khan has been posted as Acting DSO Investigation, South Waziristan Lower, Inspector Kashif Sattar Acting SDPO Paharpur, DI Khan has been posted as Acting DSP Invetigation, South Waziristan Upper, Inspector Anes ul Hassan, acting SDPO Braban, DI Khan has been posted as acting SDPO, Kulachi, DI Khan, Inspector Syed Sagheer Abbas Gillani, Acting SDPO Kulachi, DI Khan, has been posted as acting SDPO Paharpur, DI Khan, Inspector Muhammad Adnan Acting SDPO City, DI Khan has been given additional charge of SDPO Saddar, DI Khan in addition to his own duties, Inspector Abdur Rasheed, acting DSP HQrs, Tank has been posted as operational staff, DI Khan and Sub-inspector Sher ullah SDPO Darazinda, DI Khan has been given look after charge of SDPO Wana, South Waziristan Lower.
