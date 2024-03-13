Open Menu

14 DSPs Reshuffled In DI Khan Division

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

14 DSPs reshuffled in DI Khan division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Regional Police Officer DI Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti on Wednesday notified reshuffling of as many as 14 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).

According to the notification issued here, SDPO Wana, South Waziristan Lower, DSP Muslim Shah has transferred and posted SDPO Darazinda, DI Khan, DSP Shah Jahan Afridi who was awating posting at Range Office, DI Khan has been posted as SDPO Draban, DSP traffic DI Khan Muhammd Fayaz has been given additional charge of DSP HQrs D I Khan in addition to his own duties.

Similarly, Inspector Kifayat Ullah, Acting DSP Investigation South Waziristan Upper has been transferred and posted as Operational Staff, DI Khan, Inspector Muhammad Saleem Acting SDPO Saddar, DI Khan has been posted as Acting SDPO City, Tank, Inspector Gul Wali Operational Staff, South Waziristan Upper has been posted as Acting DSP HQrs, Tank, Inspector Asghar Ali Shah, Acting DSP HQrs, DI Khan has been posted as Acting DSO Investigation, South Waziristan Lower, Inspector Kashif Sattar Acting SDPO Paharpur, DI Khan has been posted as Acting DSP Invetigation, South Waziristan Upper, Inspector Anes ul Hassan, acting SDPO Braban, DI Khan has been posted as acting SDPO, Kulachi, DI Khan, Inspector Syed Sagheer Abbas Gillani, Acting SDPO Kulachi, DI Khan, has been posted as acting SDPO Paharpur, DI Khan, Inspector Muhammad Adnan Acting SDPO City, DI Khan has been given additional charge of SDPO Saddar, DI Khan in addition to his own duties, Inspector Abdur Rasheed, acting DSP HQrs, Tank has been posted as operational staff, DI Khan and Sub-inspector Sher ullah SDPO Darazinda, DI Khan has been given look after charge of SDPO Wana, South Waziristan Lower.

APP/adi

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Traffic Nasir Tank Saddar Wana I Khan Afridi Muslim

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for ..

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct

22 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

41 minutes ago
 Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No. ..

Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

54 minutes ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

6 minutes ago
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under P ..

Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..

6 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

6 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

6 minutes ago
 NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accre ..

NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’

6 minutes ago
 Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Ban ..

Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint

6 minutes ago
 Match officials for playoffs, final announced

Match officials for playoffs, final announced

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan