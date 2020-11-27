UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Ehsas Emergency Cash Disbursement Centres Set Up In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:50 PM

14 Ehsas Emergency cash disbursement centres set up in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :District government has set up total 14 number of Ehsas Emergency cash disbursement centres across the district for disbursement of cash to regular beneficiaries of Ehsas Kafalat Programme.

According to notification received from Deputy Commissioner office here on Friday these centres were set up at Ali Garh school for girl Gulghast colony, Government M.

S Jinnah School Qasim Pur colony, Government Islmia High School Dolat Gate, Government Girls High School Basti Khudadabad, Government Boys High School Qadir Pur Ran, Government Boys High School Basti Malook, Government Boys High School Lutfabad, Government High School Sher Shah, Government Degree College for Girls Jalalpur Pirwalla, Government Degree College for Boys Shujabad, Government Post Graduate College for Women Shujabad, Government Girls Higher Secondary School New Housing Colony Shujabad and Government Girls Elementary School Manzoorsbad No. 1.

Related Topics

Shujabad Women Post From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Gas shortfall may worsen in coming days, reports

37 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate president of Burkina Faso ..

41 minutes ago

Fifteen Taliban Militants Killed in Afghan Army's ..

43 minutes ago

“Pakistani players must be punished,” prominen ..

49 minutes ago

Russia to Complete State Tests of Unique Amphibiou ..

44 minutes ago

Sporadic Shootings Leave One Dead, Four Injured in ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.