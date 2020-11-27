14 Ehsas Emergency cash disbursement centres set up in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :District government has set up total 14 number of Ehsas Emergency cash disbursement centres across the district for disbursement of cash to regular beneficiaries of Ehsas Kafalat Programme.

According to notification received from Deputy Commissioner office here on Friday these centres were set up at Ali Garh school for girl Gulghast colony, Government M.

S Jinnah School Qasim Pur colony, Government Islmia High School Dolat Gate, Government Girls High School Basti Khudadabad, Government Boys High School Qadir Pur Ran, Government Boys High School Basti Malook, Government Boys High School Lutfabad, Government High School Sher Shah, Government Degree College for Girls Jalalpur Pirwalla, Government Degree College for Boys Shujabad, Government Post Graduate College for Women Shujabad, Government Girls Higher Secondary School New Housing Colony Shujabad and Government Girls Elementary School Manzoorsbad No. 1.