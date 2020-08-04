UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Hurt In Thatta Car-van Collision

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:35 PM

14 hurt in Thatta car-van collision

At least 14 persons, including a woman and children, were injured when a car collided with a passenger van in Thatta district early Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 14 persons, including a woman and children, were injured when a car collided with a passenger van in Thatta district early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the van while negotiating a turn collided with a car coming from the opposite direction, injuring 14 persons.

Police and rescue teams reached the venue of accident and shifted the injured to hospital after giving them first aid, a private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Car Van Thatta Women From

Recent Stories

SC seeks govt’s reply in suo motu case of Army P ..

13 minutes ago

ADX announces listing of Mamoura Diversified Globa ..

1 hour ago

Govt unveils special postage stamp for Youme-e-Ist ..

1 hour ago

Punjab CM orders action against hoarders, profitee ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC L&amp;S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strat ..

1 hour ago

FAB issues largest Chinese Yuan denominated dual-l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.