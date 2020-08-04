14 hurt in Thatta car-van collision

At least 14 persons, including a woman and children, were injured when a car collided with a passenger van in Thatta district early Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 14 persons, including a woman and children, were injured when a car collided with a passenger van in Thatta district early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the van while negotiating a turn collided with a car coming from the opposite direction, injuring 14 persons.

Police and rescue teams reached the venue of accident and shifted the injured to hospital after giving them first aid, a private news channel reported.