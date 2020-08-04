14 Hurt In Thatta Car-van Collision
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:35 PM
At least 14 persons, including a woman and children, were injured when a car collided with a passenger van in Thatta district early Tuesday morning
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 14 persons, including a woman and children, were injured when a car collided with a passenger van in Thatta district early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the van while negotiating a turn collided with a car coming from the opposite direction, injuring 14 persons.
Police and rescue teams reached the venue of accident and shifted the injured to hospital after giving them first aid, a private news channel reported.