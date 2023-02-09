14 law breakers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Sargodha police on Thursday arrested 14 criminals and recovered weapons and liquor from their possession.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids under the areas their jurisdiction and nabbed 14 criminals including Shair, Shabbir, Tahir, Mehmood, Rasool ,Majeed,Wajid,Minhas,Muneer,Mamlook,Boota,Khan Muhammad, Bashir and Naveed.

The police recovered 14 pistols, 9 guns, 200 bullets, 600 litres liquor wine and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

The criminals were involved in theft, robbery, bike lifting and mobile phone snatching cases,said police.

Further investigation was underway.