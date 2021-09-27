14 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31908 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1126835 people were screened for the virus till September 27 out of which 14 more were reported positive.

As many as 31392 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 348 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.