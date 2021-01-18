14 outlaws held; stolen car and narcotics recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police on Monday arrested 14 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from their possession.

According to a police statement, DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed had ordered all the police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and drug pushers, following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur-Rehman.

SP (Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted special police team under the supervision of DSP Qasim Niazi including SHO Koral police station Inspector Basheer along with others.

The team successfully apprehended two accused Muhammad Umair and Baber and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Anti-Car Lifting Cell arrested two accused Aadil and Irfan and recovered stolen car from their possession.

Women police arrested a house maid kiran involved in theft.

Similarly, Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused Asim and recovered stolen valuables from him.

Secretariat police arrested suspect Safddar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Homicide Unit of Islamabad police arrested two accused Naseer-ud-Din and Muhammad Ramzan and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Likewise, Industrial-Area police arrested accused Imran and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Karachi company police arrested two accused Romaish and Sanook Messih and recovered four wine bottles from their possession.

Golra police apprehended an accused Muhammad Faizan and recovered 120 gram hashish from him while police also arrested accused Waseem khan involved in illegally oil selling.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated the performance and asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.