14 Profiteers Booked In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) District administration got registered 14 FIRs against profiteers during a special campaign to discourage artificial inflation, here in district Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, price Control Magistrates on Tuesday inspected 5000 shops in scattered areas of district Muzaffargarh.

They imposed a fine of Rs 215,000 on different shopkeepers.

The Price Control Magistrates also got another 20 shopkeepers arrested for severe violation of prices.

The official sources claimed that the action against the profiteers would continue in the future. Nobody will be allowed to extract money from the masses illegally.

