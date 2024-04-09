14 Profiteers Booked In Muzaffargarh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) District administration got registered 14 FIRs against profiteers during a special campaign to discourage artificial inflation, here in district Muzaffargarh.
According to official sources, price Control Magistrates on Tuesday inspected 5000 shops in scattered areas of district Muzaffargarh.
They imposed a fine of Rs 215,000 on different shopkeepers.
The Price Control Magistrates also got another 20 shopkeepers arrested for severe violation of prices.
The official sources claimed that the action against the profiteers would continue in the future. Nobody will be allowed to extract money from the masses illegally.
Recent Stories
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WMC holds grand cleaning operation7 minutes ago
-
SSP lauds services of slain ASI7 minutes ago
-
Two alleged outlaws held, charas, liquor recovered7 minutes ago
-
Yousaf Raza Gillani, Syedal Nasar clinch Senate top slots unopposed7 minutes ago
-
Accused of double-murder case injured during encounter7 minutes ago
-
ECP asks political parties to submit election expenses details by April 227 minutes ago
-
Students societies center hosts Iftar for SALU officials7 minutes ago
-
All set for celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr across northern Sindh17 minutes ago
-
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman50 minutes ago
-
Consumers to get decreased bills in current month: Spokesperson1 hour ago
-
Ishaq Dar announces schedule for Senate Chairman, Deputy Chair1 hour ago
-
Tight security arrangements finalized for Eid; Over 2500 cops deployed1 hour ago