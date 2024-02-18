14 smoky vehicles fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Fourteen vehicles were fined for emitting smoke while many others were impounded in a drive against smog.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, RTA Secretary Muzaffar Hayat along with traffic police checked more than 70 vehicles including trucks on various highways of Sialkot and imposed heavy fines on 14 smoky vehicles while several vehicles were impounded.

The RTA secretary also ordered owners of 10 vehicles to submit fitness certificates.