1,400 cops deployed to protect polio teams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) As many as 1,400 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to 677 polio teams during the seven-day anti-polio campaign kicked off here on Monday.

A police spokesman said senior police officers have also been deployed with the teams.

He informed that to ensure the security of the teams, the police personnel were also patrolling in their respective areas.