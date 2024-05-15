Open Menu

Janitor Returns Rs500,000 Found On Islamabad Streets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 09:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) In a heartening display of integrity, Noor Masih, a janitorial worker in Islamabad's Sector G-13, returned a substantial sum of Rs500,000 to its rightful owner after stumbling upon it while cleaning the streets.

Masih, a resident of H-9/2 slum area, discovered the money while collecting garbage from various houses along a particular street, a private news channel reported.

Instead of keeping the unexpected windfall, he decided to wait for the rightful owner to come forward. His patience paid off when Muhammad Akram approached him, confirming that he had lost a significant amount of cash. Without hesitation, Masih returned the entire sum to Akram, refusing any reward for his honesty.

Although Masih refrained from counting the money, Akram later confirmed it to be the exact amount he had lost and rewarded Masih with Rs15,000 as a token of appreciation.

