Shaheed Major Babar Niazi laid to rest with full military honours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Major Babar Niazi (resident of Mianwali district), who was martyred during an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Sambaza area of Zhob district of Balochistan, was laid to rest with full military honors in his native area.

A large number of serving and retired senior officers of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force, relatives of the martyr and local people participated in the funeral prayer, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the motherland at any cost," the ISPR said.