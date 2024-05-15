Sardar Ayaz Meets Ambassadors Of Turkmenistan, Belgium
Speaker of National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq here on Wednesday held separate meetings with the Ambassadors of Turkmenistan and Belgium, at the Parliament House
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Speaker of National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq here on Wednesday held separate meetings with the Ambassadors of Turkmenistan and Belgium, at the Parliament House.
During the meeting with Ambassador Atadjan Nurlyevich Movlamov of Turkmenistan, Ayaz Sadiq expressed Pakistan's commitment to enhancing parliament-to-parliament cooperation with Turkmenistan, along with expanding collaboration in trade, energy, and connectivity.
He emphasized the importance of regular high-level exchanges between the two parliaments and activating the Pakistan-Turkmenistan parliamentary friendship group in the National Assembly.
The Ambassador/Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad Atadjan Nurlyevich Movlamov congratulated Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on his re-election and expressed optimism about stronger relations under his leadership.
He also assured cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including the TAPI gas pipeline project.
In a separate discussion with Belgian Ambassador Charles Delogne, the Speaker acknowledged Pakistan's longstanding relations with Belgium, both bilaterally and within the EU context.
He praised Belgium's support in flood rehabilitation initiatives and stressed the importance of regular parliamentary exchanges and cooperation through friendship groups to strengthen relations.
Ambassador Delogne highlighted the strong ties between Pakistan and Belgium and committed to continuing a mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.
