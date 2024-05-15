Open Menu

Sardar Ayaz Meets Ambassadors Of Turkmenistan, Belgium

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Sardar Ayaz meets Ambassadors of Turkmenistan, Belgium

Speaker of National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq here on Wednesday held separate meetings with the Ambassadors of Turkmenistan and Belgium, at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Speaker of National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq here on Wednesday held separate meetings with the Ambassadors of Turkmenistan and Belgium, at the Parliament House.

During the meeting with Ambassador Atadjan Nurlyevich Movlamov of Turkmenistan, Ayaz Sadiq expressed Pakistan's commitment to enhancing parliament-to-parliament cooperation with Turkmenistan, along with expanding collaboration in trade, energy, and connectivity.

He emphasized the importance of regular high-level exchanges between the two parliaments and activating the Pakistan-Turkmenistan parliamentary friendship group in the National Assembly.

The Ambassador/Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad Atadjan Nurlyevich Movlamov congratulated Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on his re-election and expressed optimism about stronger relations under his leadership.

He also assured cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including the TAPI gas pipeline project.

In a separate discussion with Belgian Ambassador Charles Delogne, the Speaker acknowledged Pakistan's longstanding relations with Belgium, both bilaterally and within the EU context.

He praised Belgium's support in flood rehabilitation initiatives and stressed the importance of regular parliamentary exchanges and cooperation through friendship groups to strengthen relations.

Ambassador Delogne highlighted the strong ties between Pakistan and Belgium and committed to continuing a mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Flood Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Belgium Turkmenistan Gas

Recent Stories

President for all-weather road infrastructure in G ..

President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan

7 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to ..

Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements

7 minutes ago
 Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan' ..

Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan's first PCI 3DS standard compl ..

5 minutes ago
 Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during ca ..

Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign

7 minutes ago
 NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championshi ..

NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates ..

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places

7 minutes ago
Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball Le ..

Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final

7 minutes ago
 Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Craft ..

Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

10 minutes ago
 KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage d ..

KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage due to development works

7 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, whea ..

Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minis ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilatera ..

Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilateral ties thru high level exchang ..

7 minutes ago
 CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic ..

CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass for ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan