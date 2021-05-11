1400 cops to perform security duty on Eidul Fitr in Jhang

Over 1400 police officers/officials will perform duty on Eidul Fitr day in the district

JHANG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Over 1400 police officers/officials will perform duty on Eidul Fitr day in the district.

District Police Officer Sarfraz Ahmd Virk said on Tuesday that Eid prayers would be offered at 394 places including mosques, imam bargahs, eidgahs and open places, out of which 40 had been declared as category A, 231 category B and 113 in category C while Ahmadi would offer Eid prayer at 10 places in the district.

Over 1400 police officials will perform security duties while 250 police men will do their duty at important Chowks and entry points of the city.

The DPO further said that police force would remain alert in Police Lines for any emergency situation. He said that Eidul Fitr was a religious event and Jhang police had made fool proof security arrangements. He said that all policemen had been directed to do their Eid duty properly.

He directed the citizens to stay at home on Eid day and must observe Corona SOPs.

Strict action will be taken on aerial firing, doing wheelie and kite flying, he added.