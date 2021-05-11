UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1400 Cops To Perform Security Duty On Eidul Fitr In Jhang

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:24 PM

1400 cops to perform security duty on Eidul Fitr in Jhang

Over 1400 police officers/officials will perform duty on Eidul Fitr day in the district

JHANG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Over 1400 police officers/officials will perform duty on Eidul Fitr day in the district.

District Police Officer Sarfraz Ahmd Virk said on Tuesday that Eid prayers would be offered at 394 places including mosques, imam bargahs, eidgahs and open places, out of which 40 had been declared as category A, 231 category B and 113 in category C while Ahmadi would offer Eid prayer at 10 places in the district.

Over 1400 police officials will perform security duties while 250 police men will do their duty at important Chowks and entry points of the city.

The DPO further said that police force would remain alert in Police Lines for any emergency situation. He said that Eidul Fitr was a religious event and Jhang police had made fool proof security arrangements. He said that all policemen had been directed to do their Eid duty properly.

He directed the citizens to stay at home on Eid day and must observe Corona SOPs.

Strict action will be taken on aerial firing, doing wheelie and kite flying, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Alert Jhang Prayer Event All

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches home check-in service

13 minutes ago

Indonesian Submarines and Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Search in Medvedchuk's Home is Related to Probe In ..

3 minutes ago

88 percent wheat procurement target achieved in Jh ..

3 minutes ago

Karachi Police Chief says controlling street crime ..

3 minutes ago

Romanian Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Min ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.