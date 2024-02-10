15 Accused Arrested In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Police on Saturday arrested 15 accused including four proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.
In a crackdown against criminals, police arrested Nouman, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Moin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08 kg hashish from them. Cases were registered against the accused.
