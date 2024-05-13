Open Menu

MCL Removed 948 Encroachments Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 08:41 PM

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.

An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Monday that an anti-encroachment squad removed 948 encroachments last week from various locations of the city and shifted 98 truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junk yard.

During the operation, 3,233 banners and streamers were removed and various sale points of meat for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared. As many as 87 challans were issued to the encroachers during the move.

MCL Administrator Rafia Haider warned that the operation would continue till clearance of all city roads and bazaars. She urged citizens to cooperate with the MCL and its anti-encroachment squads to eliminate encroachments and bring back the lost glory of the provincial capital.

