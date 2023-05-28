UrduPoint.com

15 Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Police arrested 15 criminals, including four proclaimed offenders, and recovered weapons and narcotics.

Police on Sunday said the accused were identified as Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin.

Police also recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1-kg hashish.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

