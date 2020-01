15 hotel owners fined in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Maqbool on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on 15 hotel/tandoor owners for selling roti (bread) on exorbitant rates in different areas.

He visited various localities and checked weight and price of roti at about 64 hotels/tandoors and found 15 overcharging from consumers and selling less weight roti.